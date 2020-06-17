Olivier Rousteing's avatar will greet visitors to Balmain's virtual showroom.

The 34-year-old designer - who has been the creative director of Balmain since 2011 - has revealed that shoppers at the virtual Balmain showroom will meet a digitally created version of him as they choose their latest looks.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Sorry guys ... One Olivier was not enough the House of Balmain opens its Virtual show Room and brings together heritage and technology Enjoy #avatar #future 2020 (sic).''

Meanwhile, Oliver previously admitted he thinks online fashion shows allow the audience to push their dreams ''to the next level'' and believes there are some distinct advantages to broadcasting shows on the web.

He said: ''I don't see digital as less emotional; I see digital as an experience where you can push your dreams to the next level.''

Rousteing also suggested the way the audience connects with a fashion show will evolve as more events are staged online.

He said: ''Before people were clapping, now people are Instagramming, which is another kind of emotion. I'm sure that in the future that we can find a way with illustration, with digital, to bring that kind of emotion.''