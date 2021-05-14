Olivia Rodrigo has revealed she'd love to feature on Taylor Swift's re-recording of her 'Speak Now' album.
The 'Driver's License' hitmaker has revealed the US megastar's 2010 record is her "favourite" of her back catalogue.
And after the likes of Keith Urban and Maren Morris featured on previously unreleased tracks from Taylor's vault for the re-recording of her 2008 LP 'Fearless', 'Fearless (Taylor’s Version)', Olivia has put it out there that she'd love to duet with her idol on one of the 'Speak Now' tracks.
She told NME: “My favourite Taylor Swift album is ‘Speak Now’.
“I would love to be on a ‘Speak Now’ song. I’m just so excited to listen to them, though. I love listening to the vault recordings and stuff like that. I’m gonna own my masters, but I’ll listen to songs I’m not putting out and be like, ‘Maybe I’ll do a vault thing when I’m Taylor’s Swift’s age.’”
The 'cardigan' hitmaker previously announced she is re-recording six of her albums from her 2008 self-titled debut to 2017’s ‘Reputation‘, after Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings bought the rights to her back catalogue.
She said: "It’s going to be fun, because it’ll feel like regaining a freedom and taking back what’s mine.
"When I created [these songs], I didn’t know what they would grow up to be. Going back in and knowing that it meant something to people is actually a really beautiful way to celebrate what the fans have done for my music."
Olivia, 18, finally got to meet Taylor, 31, at the BRIT Awards this week.
Prior to then, the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker revealed she sent the 'deja vu' hitmaker and singer-songwriter Conan Gray her new version of 'You Belong With Me'.
