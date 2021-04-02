Olivia Rodrigo will release her debut album in May.

The 18-year-old singer and actress achieved chart success with her debut single ‘Driver’s License’ when it was released in January, and has now announced she will be releasing her first album on May 21 via Polydor/Geffen.

Olivia made the announcement alongside the release of her second single, ‘Deja Vu’, which she released on Friday (02.04.21).

The album’s announcement was made in the description of the song’s music video on YouTube, where a link takes fans to a page where they can pre-order the album, which is currently under a working title of ‘*O*R’.

Olivia has not yet commented on the album – which is yet to have artwork or a tracklist, though the pre-order link promises that information will be coming soon – but said she wrote ‘Deja Vu’ because she’s always been “fascinated” by the concept.

She said in a press release: “The concept of deja vu has always fascinated me and I thought it would be cool to use it in a song around the complex feelings after a relationship ends. I started writing and recording ‘Deja Vu’ last fall and had so much fun creating the different melodies and sonic textures that you hear throughout.”

The ‘Bizaardvark’ star made chart history with the release of ‘Driver’s License’, as it became the UK’s longest-running number one debut single since Gnarls Barkley’s 2006 hit ‘Crazy’, while also consistently topping the charts in the US and elsewhere.

And the singer recently said the success of the single has been “beyond [her] wildest dreams”.

She explained: “I mean, that is just everything. All the recognition the song has got is beyond my wildest dreams. Taylor Swift – who is my songwriting idol and I wouldn’t be half of the woman and a songwriter I am today without her – reached out and was so supportive of the song.”