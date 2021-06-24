Chart-topping singer Olivia Rodrigo is set to stream a concert film on her YouTube channel.
Olivia Rodrigo plans to stream a prom-themed concert film on YouTube.
The 18-year-old singer released her critically acclaimed debut album, 'Sour', last month, and she's now announced that 'Sour Prom' will stream on her YouTube channel on June 29.
Olivia wrote on Instagram: "since i never got to go to prom, I wanted to throw a little prom party with my fav ppl (you guys obvs). SOUR prom the concert film comes out Tuesday!!!! (sic)"
The chart-topping star has also announced plans to host a pre-premiere party shortly before the film’s stream.
Olivia will take the time to answer questions from her fans and reveal some behind-the-scenes stories about the project.
The teenage singer has shot to worldwide stardom over recent months, and Olivia has admitted she can barely believe her own success.
She said: "There's a feature on Spotify where you can see how many people are listening to a song at any given moment, and I remember going, 'Oh my God, 60,000 people are listening to 'Drivers License', right now.' That was insane.
"I couldn't wrap my head around that number."
And even though the track has become a global success, Olivia has still retained a strong connection to the song.
She explained: "I personally always felt such a connection to that song.
"I would listen to it in my car alone if I was feeling sad because it perfectly captured how I was feeling, in a way that songs I'd written before didn't."
Olivia released her debut album after starring in 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series', and she thinks her acting career has helped her in the music business.
She explained: "Acting definitely comes into play for me when I'm recording. I'm so into it, I will screw up my face and act out every word I'm singing.
"I think that makes the performance on the eventual record so much more impactful."
