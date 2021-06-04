Olivia Rodrigo is selling her clothes on Depop.

The 18-year-old singer has listed some personal items from her wardrobe as well as the outfits she wore in the music videos for 'deja vu' and 'good 4 u' and will donate the money to charity,

She announced on her Instagram Story: "My Depop shop just launched. You can check it out to shop the pieces that I wore in the 'good 4 u' music video and the 'deja vu' music video and some pieces from my own closet. I really hope you enjoy."

The 'driver's license' hitmaker sold 18 items, including a pair of converse sneakers, a diary and feather pen, and a make-up case, banking $455 for charity.

Her Depop bio read: "items from my music videos + closet All proceeds go to charity. Stream my album SOUR with the link below. (sic)"

Olivia is set to drop a second collection of items on June 8, after the first drop sold out in hours.

In a new listing, she wrote: "DROP TWO COMING 06/08 Items from my personal wardrobe, to yours (sic)"

Meanwhile, Olivia recently admitted becoming a global star amid the coronavirus lockdown was a "blessing in disguise".

She explained: "It helped me keep my sanity when there was so much drama going on. Being in isolation with people I loved and cared about kept me out of the hullabaloo."

Olivia also believes lockdown has helped to speed-up the release of her debut album, 'Sour'.

The teenage star - who played Nini Salazar-Roberts in 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' - said: "Had I been going to press junkets, and performing on late night [TV], I wouldn't have had the confidence in writing the record that I did."

Despite this, Olivia can already see a progression in herself from the time she made the album, admitting she's now "much happier".

She said: "Oh gosh, I am so much happier than I was when I wrote all of those songs!

"But it's also really cool that I made something out of those feelings. And now I get to look back at them and be like, 'Ha-ha! I didn't know anything!'"