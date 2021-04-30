Olivia Rodrigo has opened up about her self-care routing and admitted it's "really important" to her as he re-energises her for work.
Olivia Rodrigo says her self-care routine helps her to re-energise.
The 'Driver's License' hitmaker has spilled her beauty routine and explained that taking the time to care for her skin and hair and applying make-up allows her to "recharge" for work.
She told Vogue: "Doing your make-up or doing your skincare or taking a shower or taking care of your hair or whenever you're not on your phone or you're by yourself and you can kind of recharge — that's really important to me.
"I love alone time. I'm very much an introvert, and so doing stuff like that really helps energise me for whatever I'm doing in my work or life."
Elsewhere, the 18-year-old chart-topper admitted she is still "gaining a lot of confidence" with her appearance and applies a lot less make-up these days.
She added: "I would do contours where it was just like lines. Lines. Lines.
"Winged eyeliner that went crazy in this direction. I had thick brows and overlined lips . . . I definitely have toned it down a lot since then. That's been a part of growing up. I'm still gaining a lot of confidence in how I look and probably will be for a very long time."
A birth certificate blunder of epic proportions.
Billie Eilish goes blonde in the stunning video for her eagerly anticipated new single 'Your Power', which is set to feature on her newly announced...
These chart-topping tracks are all about our love of dancing.
Willow follows in her mother's footsteps with her latest single release; an infectious pop punk anthem entitled 'Transparent Soul' featuring...
Which K-Pop album are you most excited about?
Trent Reznor is becoming something of a legend in the film world.
We remember the iconic songs that came before Fight for You.
Way, way back when Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were in the prime of their life, at the ripe old age of 27, the pair of them, together with fellow...
Why has pop-punk made a 2020s resurgence?
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...