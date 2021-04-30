Olivia Rodrigo says her self-care routine helps her to re-energise.

The 'Driver's License' hitmaker has spilled her beauty routine and explained that taking the time to care for her skin and hair and applying make-up allows her to "recharge" for work.

She told Vogue: "Doing your make-up or doing your skincare or taking a shower or taking care of your hair or whenever you're not on your phone or you're by yourself and you can kind of recharge — that's really important to me.

"I love alone time. I'm very much an introvert, and so doing stuff like that really helps energise me for whatever I'm doing in my work or life."

Elsewhere, the 18-year-old chart-topper admitted she is still "gaining a lot of confidence" with her appearance and applies a lot less make-up these days.

She added: "I would do contours where it was just like lines. Lines. Lines.

"Winged eyeliner that went crazy in this direction. I had thick brows and overlined lips . . . I definitely have toned it down a lot since then. That's been a part of growing up. I'm still gaining a lot of confidence in how I look and probably will be for a very long time."