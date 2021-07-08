Olivia Rodrigo has shared details of her skincare routine and revealed she has had bad breakouts since wearing face masks.
Olivia Rodrigo has suffered from bad breakouts since wearing face masks.
The 'good 4 u' hitmaker has revealed she had a bout of dermatitis and believes it's down to having to wear protective face coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic and using products that didn't agree with her skin.
As a result, the 18-year-old pop superstar likes to keep her skincare routine to a bare minimum.
In a video for Vogue, she explained: “I had the worst case of dermatitis, where I just broke out all around my mouth, and it was awful. I think it was wearing masks a lot, and also, using a bunch of products that irritated my skin. And so my dermatologist said, okay, cut everything out of your skincare routine, just wash your face. And that’s sort of why my skincare and make-up routine and stuff is so simple. I think less is more with skincare, a lot of the time."
And the 'driver's license' hitmaker insisted she doesn't expect miracles from her skin as she is still a teenager.
She said: “I cannot expect to have perfect skin all the time … my skin loves breaking out on my chin and on my nose. The masks definitely don’t help with the acne."
Elsewhere, Olivia revealed she swears by hair supplement OLLY gummies for her luscious locks.
She said: “I love these OLLY gummies, I’m obsessed with them. I started taking them a year ago, and I actually think that my hair really improved. They’re also just delicious, and also the highlight of my morning is eating two of these because they’re so yummy."
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
There is nothing more uplifting in this world than watching Billie Eilish - the face of moody teen angst - having so much fun in the video for her...
There's a lot to look forward to in the first summer month of 2021, including lawn tennis, World Music Day and a whole raft of new and exciting...