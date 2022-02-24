Olivia Rodrigo is determined to "have fun" with her new album.

The 19-year-old singer already has a title and a "few songs" for her new record, and Olivia now has explained how she'll approach making the album.

She shared: "I have a title for my next album and a few songs. It’s really exciting to think about the next world that’s coming up for me. I just love writing songs. I’m trying not to put too much pressure on myself. [I want to] just sort of explore and have fun right now."

Olivia still feels inspired by other female artists, despite her own success.

And the 'drivers license' hitmaker "can’t wait to cheer on the future".

Asked what excites her about pop music in 2022, Olivia told Billboard: "I love how increasingly genre-less pop music is becoming.

"Pop music can mean so many different things, and I really love hearing so many different flavours of it these days.

"I am also just really excited about female singer-songwriters and how honestly and truthfully they’re speaking up. That’s always really inspiring to me. It’s so exciting to me to watch young women’s voices be heard and appreciated and celebrated in the ways that they have been lately.

"I just can’t wait to cheer on the future, my peers and future generations of female singer-songwriters."

Olivia released her debut album,'SOUR', in May 2021 - but the teenage star admits writing her second album was distinctly different.

She said: "It’s definitely a different experience writing a second album after having a debut that was so well received.

"I still write so much of my music in my bedroom, though, and I don’t think that experience will ever change. Writing songs will hopefully always be an outlet for me to process my feelings before anything else."