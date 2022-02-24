Olivia Rodrigo is working on her new album and already has a title for the record.
Olivia Rodrigo is determined to "have fun" with her new album.
The 19-year-old singer already has a title and a "few songs" for her new record, and Olivia now has explained how she'll approach making the album.
She shared: "I have a title for my next album and a few songs. It’s really exciting to think about the next world that’s coming up for me. I just love writing songs. I’m trying not to put too much pressure on myself. [I want to] just sort of explore and have fun right now."
Olivia still feels inspired by other female artists, despite her own success.
And the 'drivers license' hitmaker "can’t wait to cheer on the future".
Asked what excites her about pop music in 2022, Olivia told Billboard: "I love how increasingly genre-less pop music is becoming.
"Pop music can mean so many different things, and I really love hearing so many different flavours of it these days.
"I am also just really excited about female singer-songwriters and how honestly and truthfully they’re speaking up. That’s always really inspiring to me. It’s so exciting to me to watch young women’s voices be heard and appreciated and celebrated in the ways that they have been lately.
"I just can’t wait to cheer on the future, my peers and future generations of female singer-songwriters."
Olivia released her debut album,'SOUR', in May 2021 - but the teenage star admits writing her second album was distinctly different.
She said: "It’s definitely a different experience writing a second album after having a debut that was so well received.
"I still write so much of my music in my bedroom, though, and I don’t think that experience will ever change. Writing songs will hopefully always be an outlet for me to process my feelings before anything else."
'Push The Sky Away', the fifteenth studio album from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, was released on February 18th 2013 and represented a pivotal moment...
Here are the full winners from this year's BRIT Awards.
Unlike the Sue Gray report into alleged law breaking at Number 10, our five favourite forthcoming albums in February all have a confirmed date to be...
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
Unlike the Sue Gray report into alleged law breaking at Number 10, our five favourite forthcoming albums in February all have a confirmed date to be...
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...