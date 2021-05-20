Olivia Rodrigo can't "expect to have perfect skin" all the time as a teenager.

The ‘Drivers License’ hitmaker admitted her skin can flare up at any time but thinks her complexion is nearly flawless for a teen.

She told Vogue: “My skin is alright. I am a teenager. I am 18 and so I cannot expect to have perfect skin all the time. It's pretty good, all things considered, but I definitely have my moments.”

Olivia explained that she usually gets blemishes on her chin and nose after wearing her mask to help fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She continued: "My skin loves breaking out on my chin and on my nose. The masks definitely don't help with the acne."

She soon discovered she was using the wrong products that were irritating her skin even more but quickly swapped them out for Epionce Milky Lotion Cleanser.

Olivia explained: “I had the worst case of dermatitis. I just broke out all around my mouth. It was awful. I think I was just wearing masks a lot and also I was using a bunch of products that irritated my skin.”

What’s more, the teen never washed her beauty tools until she realised the amount of bacteria that was building up and adding to her irritation.

She confessed: "I never washed them [beauty blenders] or actually took care of them. So, they would just harbor bacteria and my skin would freak out, so I just use my fingers most of the time."

However, the Disney star quickly learned that “less is more” when it comes to her make-up routine as she likes to be able to show off her natural beauty.

She added: "I think the biggest thing I've learned in makeup is less is more, especially with me. Just accentuating your natural features is always the move and always when I feel the most confident.

"I think that the root of your beauty routine should just be for enjoyment and for your own self-confidence.”