Olivia Rodrigo "cares" about what she puts on her body and won't wear anything she's not "comfortable" in.

The 'Good 4 U' hitmaker's stylist, Chenelle Delgadillo, has revealed everything they choose for the 18-year-old pop sensation to wear is only items that are "authentic" to her style.

She told WWD: “It’s calculated in the best way; it’s more authentic to what she would wear. She cares [about how she looks] and she has to be, because of the internet. If she isn’t comfortable or doesn’t like it, we don’t even waste her time."

The 'Driver's License' hitmaker is a huge lover of vintage, which has as the vantage of not being worn by many other people.

Chenelle said: “It’s really refreshing because it’s not forced. It’s natural for Olivia because she has always been into thrift and gravitates toward more vintage. We don’t even explicitly talk about [a strategy to use vintage], it’s just how she wants to dress. It’s nice because you don’t have to worry about anyone else wearing it."

Chenelle's sister, Chloe, spends her time scrolling the internet for vintage finds.

She said: “I always wake up to a bunch of emails saying, ‘Your order is being processed.'"

For her latest music video for 'Brutal', the outfits were inspired by children's TV shows in the 2000s, such as 'Lizzie McGuire' and 'Two of a Kind' and their stars Hilary Duff, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, respectively.

But Olivia is not opposed to wearing designer brands.

She said: “Yeah, she might have to wear a certain brand but that’s also cool and fun. We are always, like, ‘You are a pop star and a lot of people don’t get to wear these clothes so enjoy it for us.’ We will always throw in some smaller brands and accessories just to keep it young and fun. I think it all comes down to the styling.”