Olivia Dean has been named Amazon Music UK's Breakthrough artist of 2021.

The British singer-songwriter is thrilled to have been chosen as the recipient of the up-and-coming music prize, which is part of Amazon Music’s developing artist programme.

The recognition follows the release of her acclaimed EP 'What Am I Gonna Do on Sundays' in December, and ahead of her upcoming sold-out London Jazz Cafe gigs in June.

Olivia is set to benefit from "substantial support from Amazon Music including bespoke video and audio content, global marketing support, increased visibility across Amazon Music’s playlists and programming."

What's more, she will have an Amazon Original track available only on Amazon Music.

She said: “I am so excited to be announced as Amazon Music’s Breakthrough artist. I am so grateful for their support and excited to work with their amazing team. We have so many fun things planned and I know they’ll be the best partner for realising them. Thank you for choosing little ol’ meeee. (sic)"

The rising star - who is tipped for greatness this year - follows in the footsteps of 2020 Breakthrough artist picks, Arlo Parks and MC JAY1.

The pair also landed their own live show, ‘Tonight with Arlo Parks’, and documentaries,‘+44 Presents: JAY1’, with Amazon.

Meanwhile, Olivia recently recorded two exclusive performances of 'What Am I Gonna Do On Sundays?' and 'Echo' for Amazon.co.uk’s virtual International Women’s Day event, which is available to Amazon Music Unlimited customers in the Amazon Music app.