Olivia de Haviland has died aged 104.

The 'Gone with the Wind' star passed away from natural causes at her home in Paris on Saturday (25.07.20).

Her former lawyer Suzelle M. Smith said: ''Last night, the world lost an international treasure, and I lost a dear friend and beloved client. She died peacefully in Paris.''

Olivia was born in Tokyo in 1916, before moving to California with her family where she found fame. It was 'Captain Blood' that helped her make her name. But her most famous role was as Melanie in David O Selznick's 'Gone with the Wind'.

Whilst she lost the Best Supporting Actress Oscar to Hattie McDaniel - who also starred in the movie - she did manage to win a Best Actress Oscar in 1946 for her role in 'To Each His Own', and once again for 'The Heiress' three years later.

Fans rushed to social media to pay tribute to Olivia.

One wrote: ''Let us be nothing but thankful that we had her for this long ... Well-deserved peace and rest to the most glorious link to the past, Miss Olivia De Havilland (1916 - 2020) ... Heartbroken ... #oliviadehavilland (sic)''

Whilst another shared: ''RIP, #oliviadehavilland ... A true Hollywood legend. I was introduced to her through GONE WITH THE WIND but my fave performance of hers wa sin THE HEIRESS. I was lucky enough to interview her for my Vivien Leigh book and she was so gracious, even on paper. 104, man. What a life! (sic)''

A third wrote: ''Without #OliviaDeHavilland, actors would have remained exploited pawns at the mercy of film producers. She fought Jack Warner for three years in court over an unfavorable contract and changed contract law forever. (sic)''