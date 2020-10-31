Oli White and Evie Marcer have launched a new CBD brand after experiencing anxiety from fame.

The YouTube influencers decided to launch wellbeing brand, UNIQUE CBD, to help others with stress and anxiety, after they both admitted the public spotlight made their mental health suffer.

Oli was recommended CBD by his mother, who has been battling breast cancer.

He said: "Battling breast cancer left my Mum suffering from anxiety, a lack of sleep and low, if any self-confidence. It was horrible to see from such a wonderful and inspirational woman. Thankfully she was introduced to CBD to help with the knock-on effects of her battle. We all noticed the difference, none more so than she did. She really believes it helped her with the mental side of her recovery.

"After years of sustaining an active presence online, me and Evie experienced our own personal struggles too with anxiety, stress and sleep - so my mum recommended we try CBD. It was then that we realised that finding an honest, high quality and trustworthy product in the UK was extremely challenging. Many available options are highly misleading with very little information at all about the product’s ingredients and origin. Some even contain THC when they say they don’t.

"We eventually decided to design our own oil formulation for personal use, under the direction of a leading neuroscientist. It then became quickly evident to us that we had created a very special product and soon after, UNIQUE CBD was born."

Their first product is CBD oil formula Day Drops, a naturally peppermint flavoured oil, available in three sizes.