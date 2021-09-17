Oli Sykes' addiction troubles inspired him to record 'DiE4u'.

The 34-year-old singer has battled substance abuse over the years, and that experience has helped to inspire Bring Me The Horizon's new single.

He shared: "I’m tackling the song as if this unhealthy obsession I have is a relationship - almost like a mistress.

"I’ve learned over the past year while I’ve been recovering that when you’re in it, addiction is like you’re having an affair. You’re doing this thing behind everyone’s back, it’s a secret and it feels like you’re cheating and betraying people. I never saw it in that way. I just thought I was harming myself and not other people.

"I didn’t realise how much it can f*** up people’s trust."

Oli sees the new single as an acceptance of his personal troubles.

He told NME: "This song is triumphant for me in a way because it’s me finally accepting that I’m not someone who can drink alcohol, smoke weed or do any of these things because I just have a problem with it and it always goes down the same road. That’s not something that I’ve been able to admit to myself.

"This song is a defiant stamp of me saying, ‘No, I’m making a choice now. I can’t keep doing this for the rest of my life because it’s only going to end up one way.'"

Oli also revealed that his new work will have a more reflective tone.

He explained: "The topic of the next record is going to be about how as I’m getting older, to ask what are the life lessons that I’ve learned?

"What can I give to the next generation or younger people looking up and listening to us? What is it that I can teach? What are the truths I need to learn and accept myself?"