Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes has admitted he believes rock music has been taken over by hip-hop artists like Drake and doesn't stand a chance in the current climate with moshing banned amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Oli Sykes has admitted rock music is in trouble as it’s struggling to chart against rappers like Drake and moshing “doesn’t lend itself to being socially distanced”.
The Bring Me The Horizon frontman has previously spoken of the battle the genre faces against the hip-hop world when it comes to charts and streaming.
And now he has insisted rappers have taken over as the new pop, and confessed that he can’t remember the last time a rock song “dominated” the airwaves.
Speaking to Music Week magazine, the ‘Obey’ rocker said: “Go back 20 years and contemporary rock songs were pop.
“It was like hip-hop is now. If there’s a big superhero movie now, they go to hip-hop artists, whereas it always used to be rock or alternative artists. Back in the day, rock songs were every bit as likely to be the next No.1 as a pop song, maybe even more so at one point. You just don’t get that.
“What was the last rock song that dominated playlists and the radio?
“I can’t even think of anything. There are still plenty of bands performing well but the problem is, most rock artists can’t even stand up to Drake’s fourth week, let alone his first.”
And with proper live gigs off amid the coronavirus pandemic, Oli admitted it won’t be possible to have the full rock concert experience until social distancing measures are lifted.
He aded: “[Not being able to play live] is the s******* thing for sure.
“But how is it going to happen when the planet is this way? Ten thousand people all moshing, jumping and running into each other … If someone wanted to come up with the best way to spread coronavirus, it would be a metal concert. If I wanted to whine about something – and I don’t, because I’m grateful for everything I’ve got – it’s that a rock concert just doesn’t lend itself to being socially distanced.”
Who makes our top album releases for October 2020?
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
Back in 2009, before he signed to Lil' Wayne's Young Money label through Cash Money/Universal,...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...