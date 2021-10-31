Offset thinks that rap artists need to diversify their skillset.

The new Balenciaga model urged hip-hop musicians to think outside of the box of their musical ambitions.

The 29-year old musician told i-D magazine: “In this day and age, a rapper can no longer be satisfied with just making music.”

The ‘Hype’ judge - who has 19.4 million Instagram followers - emphasised the importance of being true to yourself but keeping glamour in mind.

He continued: “You have to offer more, show who you really are… but make people fantasise in a way.”

Fresh off the Paris Fashion Week runway, Offset gushed about his love for the French capital.

He said: "I don't come here enough, but I love Paris. Everything is historical, artistic and fashionable. It's very different from the US, but it's a really beautiful city, with lots of good energy."

He attributed his success to his “winner” mindset and knowing what he wants to achieve with his life - which along with his rap career has meant working with Donald Glover on the HBO show ‘Atlanta’.

He explained: "I always told myself that I was a winner and that my main competitor was myself. I know my goals, I don't need to look at what others are doing. I focus on what I want to do in order to move forward and be the best I can be."

One of the biggest markers of his success recently was the present he gave his wife, fellow rapper Cardi B for her 29th birthday earlier this month - a $1.49 million luxury property in the Dominican Republic, to which the ‘WAP rapper expressed her gratitude on social media.

She wrote on Instagram: “For a hot minute now I’ve been telling Set that I really want to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries …. but I felt like he didn’t agree with me and would rather put money into other investments. Well, I was wrong.(sic)"