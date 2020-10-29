Offset has defended Cardi B's Hermés Birkin handbag collection.

A viral tweet posted recently claimed that the iconic handbags are "losing their value" because Black female rappers make them less "exclusive" and now Offset has hit back at the trolls, insisting "black people having access to luxury shouldn’t be a debate".

He wrote online: "Stop letting people on the internet tell ya’ll who can get a Birkin at the store, and how many Birkin’s you can get. Black people having access to luxury shouldn’t be a debate ... by the way hip hop starts the trends."

It comes after Cardi slammed racist comments made about her Hermés Birkin handbag collection.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker fumed: "I've been seeing this tweet right. It had me and it had other female rappers on it. They were talking about if we could get Birkins from the Hermés store and they were also saying how we depreciate the value of a Hermés Birkin bag. I find that really interesting because, first thing first, I definitely could get a bag. Actually, I got four bags today from the Hermés store ... Why are you questioning if Black women could get a bag from the Hermés store; y'all don't do this to these white celebrities. So why is it that y'all gotta be asking us? What the f***? It just makes you want to brag like, 'B**** do you know who the f*** you're talking to?' But no, I'm not even going to take it there."

Cardi also defended Offset's decision to give their two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari a Birkin bag.

Defending his decision, she shared on her Instagram stories: "I know when celebrities buy their kids jewellery and designer s***, people be like, 'Kids don’t care about that, they only care about toys and candy.' But the thing is, kids also go outside. Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places. Celebrity kids, they go do red carpets. And if I'm fly, and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid. If I'm wearing Cha-nay-nay [Chanel], my kid’s having the same thing. It’s not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they’d be outside in diapers. No, cause if I was looking like a bad b*****, expensive b****, and I had my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would be talking s***. So, I'm not mad that daddy bought baby a Birkin. She’s gonna match mommy."