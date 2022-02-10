'Obi-Wan Kenobi' will debut exclusively on Disney+ on May 25 with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi Master in the series.
'Obi-Wan Kenobi' will debut exclusively on Disney+ on May 25.
The new series will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the iconic Jedi Master from the 'Star Wars' prequel trilogy - with Hayden Christensen also returning as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.
The story is set 10 years after the events of the film 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith' which saw Obi-Wan Kenobi face his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker - who turned to the dark side to become the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie have also been cast in the six-episode series.
'Obi-Wan Kenobi' is being directed by Deborah Chow with Joby Harold penning the scripts. Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan and Ewan are all involved as executive producers.
McGregor previously revealed that his portrayal of Obi-Wan in the new series has been inspired by the late Sir Alec Guinness' take on the Jedi Master in the original trilogy of 'Star Wars' movies.
The 50-year-old actor said: "I am a huge fan and had a great time studying him through his early films. It is a fun thing to try and imagine him as a young guy.
"I am getting much closer in age to him so it will be my challenge to try and meet him somewhere."
The 'Trainspotting' star also spoke of his excitement to have the opportunity to play the legendary Jedi Master once again.
Ewan said: "I'm excited about working with (director) Deborah Chow, and the storylines are going to be really good I think. I'm just excited to play him again. It's been long enough since I played him before."
Here are the full winners from this year's BRIT Awards.
Unlike the Sue Gray report into alleged law breaking at Number 10, our five favourite forthcoming albums in February all have a confirmed date to be...
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Unlike the Sue Gray report into alleged law breaking at Number 10, our five favourite forthcoming albums in February all have a confirmed date to be...
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
It's been 20 years since we last saw four freewheeling young junkies from Edinburgh spiral...
Ewan McGregor explains his 'Trainspotting' character Mark 'Rent Boy' Renton's circumstances as we segue into...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Set 20 years after the original movie, we see our favourite once drug-addled Scotsman reunited....
American Pastoral is based on Philip Roth's 1998 Pulitzer Prize winning novel which follows the...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
John le Carre's novel is adapted with plenty of inventive style into a remarkably personal...
Ewan McGregor is cast as both Jesus and the devil in this imagined chapter which...
With its grindingly low-key tension and unusual perspectives, this Western has a chance to revamp...
Professor (Perry) Makepiece and his partner Gail are enjoying an evening on in the bar...
Miles Davis' music made him a household name, loved by millions around the world, yet...
Jane Hammond has always been an independent woman, but living in the developing West is...