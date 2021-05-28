O.T. Fagbenle has hinted that his 'Black Widow' character's partnership with the superhero is akin to that of M in the 'James Bond' films, but suggested there is a romantic "energy" with Scarlett Johansson's alter ego.
The 40-year-old star will feature in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film as Rick Mason and revealed that he helps Scarlett Johansson's superhero out with her missions.
O.T. said: "I play this character called Mason. It's really cool, actually, because you know you get those characters, like in 'James Bond' you've got Q, and in 'Batman', I guess, you've got Alfred, and in some ways I think that Mason is that person who helps facilitate Black Widow's missions with all the cool s*** she needs."
The 'Maxxx' actor also suggested that there is a romantic "energy" between Mason and Scarlett's Natasha Romanoff in the movie, which is slated for release in July after numerous delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
O.T. told The Playlist: "But very much unlike Q and Alfred, there's a kind of energy between them that you pick up. Like, 'Is it all business, or is it not?' So there's something really fun about that; that kind of dynamic between the two characters.
"I hesitate to say that he's a little fun. It's quite a fun character, although you might get a sense he's got a dark side. But yeah, I can't say too much."
Fagbenle did suggest that the character could appear in a future MCU project as there is room for his story to develop.
He said: "Well, I don't know how much I can say about it, but I would say there's probably space for this character to grow."
