We're entering into the final month of the year and it feels like we're moving forward into a new era of hope. Nothing gives us more optimism than some of the albums that have presented themselves this year, and November in particular has been a rush of uplifting sounds. Here are some of our favourites.

Ólafur Arnalds - Some Kind Of Peace

If you're looking for "some kind of peace", that's exactly what you'll get with this Icelandic producer's latest classical-electronic album; it's a unique blend of melancholy and tranquility with minimal vocals and a vulnerable edge that makes it the perfect record to wrap up a difficult year. Plus, while it is a timeless record, it very much feels representative of the here and now as the weather gets colder and the days get shorter.

Megan Thee Stallion - Good News

It's hard to believe she's only just dropped her debut album, having been the rapper that everyone's talking about for months now. But one thing that isn't hard to believe is just how well acclaimed Good News has found itself. The world is in need of strong young black women more than ever, and that's everything this album represents and more.

Benee - Hey U X

Another fantastic debut album arrived in November in the form of New Zealand singer-songwriter's Hey U X. It's already been a big hit in her home country, reaching number 2 in the charts, and it's easy to see why. It's the kind of alternative pop we love here at ContactMusic and since her meteoric rise to fame with the TikTok favourite Supalonely featuring Gus Dapperton, we've been blown away by everything that has come since.

Miley Cyrus - Plastic Hearts

Despite the mixed opinions about Miley Cyrus' change in musical direction, it's difficult to find much to criticise with her latest album and first real foray into rock: Plastic Hearts. There's nothing inauthentic or trying-too-hard about the album, and features some excellent guest appearances from the likes of Dua Lipa, Billy Idol, Joan Jett and Stevie Nicks. A definite contender for album of the year.

Kylie Minogue - Disco

There was always the risk that Kylie's newest release would be a bit of a cheese-fest, but it's almost impossible to criticise this cohesive and infectious record that has had us dancing around our living rooms longing for those long-forgotten weekends on the dancefloor. But far from making us feel sad about missing the clubs, this has been one of those uplifting records that has only served to boost our hope and optimism.

