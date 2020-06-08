Norway's electronic production duo Seeb would love to give Robbie Williams an EDM makeover.
Norwegian duo Seeb want to produce Robbie Williams' new electronic-influenced album.
The pair - who have remixed tracks by the likes of Coldplay, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Bastille and Mike Posner, and most recently teamed up with Goodboys and HRVY on 'Unfamiliar' - would love to give the former Take That star an EDM makeover.
Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Simen Eriksrud - who is joined by Espen Berg in the electronic production duo - said: ''Even though he's doing his stuff and it's probably different to what we were into in his pop years, I remember his song 'No Regrets' many years back.
''And it was such a brilliant pop record.
''His voice is just waiting to come back, he is a really talented songwriter as well so we'd definitely be able to do something there.
''For us it's about the energy and vibe.''
Espen added: ''What the artists bring in is their uniqueness and we really like to work a voice that you immediately hear and go: 'Oh, that's this artist.'''
'Rock DJ' hitmaker Robbie recently announced he's going in a disco direction.
The 46-year-old singer was inspired to pen party music for his upcoming follow-up to 2016's 'The Heavy Entertainment Show' and last year's festive LP 'The Christmas Present' after listening to Kylie Minogue's 2001 track, 'Your Disco Needs You', which he co-wrote.
Robbie - who duetted with the Australian pop superstar on 'Kids' in 2000 - said: ''I've got to say, as I look down the list of my new songs from my new album, that I don't know when it's coming out. It's got a very disco feel to it.''
