Normani is ''obsessed'' with Rihanna's Savage X Fenty and is thrilled to be the face of the brand.
The 23-year-old singer is the first-ever brand ambassador for Rihanna's lingerie brand and she is a huge admirer of Rihanna's style.
Normani told Harper's Bazaar US: ''I'm obsessed with my SavageX. Rih really did her thing.''
The star also revealed her love of vintage clothing and confessed she adores hand-me downs from her family members.
She explained: ''I get extremely excited anytime the women in my life pass anything down. I'm such a fan of all the vintage clothing that they had from the '90s; the fashion from that time truly gives me a broader perspective on that era, especially because it's also an era I really appreciate musically. I came across a vintage baby blue bustier in my godmother's closet recently that really gave me a glimpse of who she was before my time. I love tapping into their energy and using clothing as an escape.''
Meanwhile, Rihanna previously described Normani as the ''perfect choice'' to showcase her sensual lingerie sets.
In a statement, Rihanna said: ''Normani is the perfect choice for a Savage X ambassador. She exudes confidence and power. Everything she does is executed with passion and the belief she's going to kill it. That's why people gravitate towards her.''
And Normani said: ''Savage X celebrates and empowers women of all shapes, sizes, and colours. I am so grateful for this opportunity and excited for what's to come with my new Savage X family.''
Normani also revealed that Rihanna personally contacted her to ask if she would be the face of her brand.
She said: ''She is somebody I've looked up to for a very, very long time. I just love how it gives everybody the opportunity to feel sexy and beautiful and empowered - which is everything that I stand for as well. I thought it would be the perfect partnership.''
