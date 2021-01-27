Normani and rap legend The-Dream have been working on a track together.
Normani and The-Dream have teased an upcoming collaboration.
The former Fifth Harmony star and the 43-year-old rap legend have taken to Twitter to share how “fire” the track is turning out.
The-Dream - whose real name is Terius Nash - wrote: "@Normani X @TheKingDream
We been at it all Day! S*** sounds Fire a** f***! (sic)", to which she replied: "shiiiiiiid", along with a string of flame emojis.
The 24-year-old singer is preparing to release her debut solo album and previously admitted her tunes sounded "way better" when she stopped trying to conform.
She explained: "For a long time, I was stressed out about checking boxes like, ‘Is this black enough? Is this pop enough?’ But music started feeling way better when I just went into the studio with the mentality of being Normani."
The chart-topping singer insisted she's determined to be authentic with her solo album.
She added: "People will always remember how you made them feel and what a record did for them.
"My lyrics have more depth, and they’re more intentional and come from a more authentic place, because I now feel more connected to myself than before."
The 'Motivation' hitmaker also explained that the coronavirus lockdown has given her the opportunity to focus on her personal wellbeing.
She shared: "I’ve been able to meditate more and take a time-out before allowing anybody else to affect my energy.
"Before I talk to anybody, before I look at a text, before I go on Instagram, I center myself in my room and pray and do breathing exercises and create my own space so that I have a foundation to walk on throughout the rest of the day.”
It’s not currently known when Normani and The-Dream’s untitled song will be released or if it features on her album.
