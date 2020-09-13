The Chloe Zhao-directed drama 'Nomadland' has won the Golden Lion prize at the Venice Film Festival.
The Chloe Zhao-directed drama - which stars Frances McDormand and David Strathairn - won the coveted award at the film festival on Saturday (12.09.20).
Speaking from the US via a video link, Frances said: ''Thank you so much for letting us come to your festival in this weird, weird world and way! But we're really glad you let us come! And we'll see you down the road!''
The festival is being held this year against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning organisers have been forced to create a slimmed-down version of the event.
'Nomadland' tells the story of a woman who leaves her small town to travel around the Midwest during the 2008 recession.
Elsewhere, Vanessa Kirby won Best Lead Actress gong for her performance in 'Pieces of a Woman'.
The Kornel Mundruczo-directed drama follows a couple dealing with the emotional fallout of losing their baby during a home birth.
Pierfrancesco Fabino won the Best Lead Actor prize for 'Padrenostro', a coming-of-age drama film co-written and directed by Claudio Noce.
Kiyoshi Kurosawa was handed the Silver Lion for Best Director for 'Wife of a Spy', and the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize went to Michel Franco for 'New Order'.
What's more, Chaitanya Tamhane won best screenplay for 'The Disciple', which tells the story of an Indian man's pursuit to be a classical musician.
Cate Blanchett, who headed the jury at this year's festival, hailed the event a success, despite the coronavirus restrictions.
She said: ''Good discussion is good discussion with a mask or not.''
Venice Film Festival award winners:
Golden Lion:
'Nomadland'
Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize:
'Nuevo Orden'
Silver Lion, Best Director:
Kiyoshi Kurosawa, 'Wife Of A Spy'
Volpi Cup, Best Actress:
Vanessa Kirby, 'Pieces Of A Woman'
Volpe Cup Best Actor:
Pierfrancesco Favino, 'Padrenostro'
Best Screenplay:
Chaitanya Tamhane, 'The Disciple'
Special Jury Prize:
'Dear Comrades'
Marcello Mastroianni Award for for Best New Young Actor or Actress:
Roohollah Zamani
Best Film:
'The Wasteland'
Best Director:
Lav Diazn
Special Jury Prize:
'Listen'
Best Actress:
Khansa Batma, 'Zanka Contact'
Best Actor:
Yahya Mahayni, 'The Man Who Sold His Skin'
Best Screenplay:
Pietro Castellitto, 'I Predatori;
Best Short Film:
'Entre Tu Y Milagros'
Lion of the Future - Luigi De Laurentiis Award For A Debut Film:
'Listen', Ana Rocha de Sousa
