Chloe Zhao dedicated 'Nomadland's Best Film win at the EE BAFTA Film Awards to the nomadic community on Sunday night (11.04.21).
The drama movie's director picked up four gongs at the virtual ceremony on Sunday night (11.04.21) as well as Best Director for Zhao and Best Leading Actress for Frances McDornand for her role as Fern in the hit movie.
Accepting the Best Film award, Chloe said: "Thank you BAFTA again, thank you so much. We would like to dedicate this award to the nomadic community, who so generously welcomed us into their lives. They shared with us their dreams, their struggles and their deep sense of dignity. Thank you for showing us that ageing is a beautiful part of life, a journey we should all cherish and celebrate. How we treat our elders shows us a lot about how we are as a society and we need to do better. Thank you again members of BAFTA and we hope to see you again down the road."
Meanwhile, Frances "humbly accepted" her award for Best Leading Actress.
Unable to make the ceremony, a statement was read out on her behalf: "Thank you dear British people. I humbly accept this honour on behalf of the 'Nomadland' tribe and company. We salute you. Long may we roam."
Joshua James Richards also picked up Best Cinematography for his part in the movie.
Elsewhere, Sir Anthony Hopkins won Best Leading Actor for 'The Father' whilst Best Supporting Actor went to Daniel Kaluuya for 'Judas and the Black Messiah' and Best Supporting Actress to Yuh-Jung Youn for 'Minari'.
The BAFTA Fellowship went to Ang Lee, who was introduced by actor Hugh Grant and 'Promising Young Woman' picked up two accolades - Outstanding British Film and Best Original Screenplay.
An abridged list of winners at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2021 are as follows:
Best Animation - 'Soul'
Best Adapted Screenplay - 'The Father', Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Best Editing - 'Sound of Metal', Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Best Film Not In The English Language - 'Another Round'
Best Cinematography - 'Nomadland', Joshua James Richards
Best Supporting Actress - Yuh-Jung Youn, 'Minari'
Best Original Screenplay - 'Promising Young Woman', Emerald Fennell
Best Supporting Actor - Daniel Kaluuya, 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director or Producer - 'His House', Remi Weeks
Best Documentary - 'My Octopus Teacher'
Best Original Score - 'Soul'
Outstanding British Film - 'Promising Young Woman'
EE Rising Star Award - Bukky Bakray
BAFTA Fellowship - Ang Lee
Best Director - Chloe Zhao, 'Nomadland'
Best Leading Actor - Anthony Hopkins, 'The Father'
Best Leading Actress - Frances McDornand, 'Nomadland'
Best Film - 'Nomadland'
