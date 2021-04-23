'Nomadland' was the big winner at the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards, taking four prizes at Thursday's (22.40.21) ceremony.

The drama beat off competition from 'First Cow', 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom', 'Minari' and 'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' to take the prestigious Best Feature honour, while filmmaker Chloe Zhao was named Best Director, further strengthening predictions she'll take the same accolade at this weekend's Oscars ceremony.

In addition, the film also scooped Best Editing and Best Cinematography.

Riz Ahmed triumphed in a strong category to take Best Male Lead for 'Sound of Metal' ahead of Steven Yeun ('Minari'), Adarsh Gourav ('The White Tiger', Rob Morgan ('Bull') and the late Chadwick Boseman ('Ma Rainey's Black Bottom') and in his acceptance speech, he offered encouragement to those whose lives have been turned upside down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "Sound of Metal is about how a health crisis can throw your life off track, and on the other side of that, there can be a lot of discomfort but also some clarity. And for everyone who's gone through some upheaval this year, I wish you peace on the other side of it."

'Promising Young Woman' star Carey Mulligan dedicated her Best Female Lead win to Helen McCrory, following her death on 16 April after a secret battle with cancer.

She said: "I just want to dedicate this award to a true independent spirit—an actress that I have looked up to and will continue to look up to for the rest of my career, Helen McCrory. Thank you to her for everything she gave us."

The 35-year-old actress had been shortlisted for the award alongside Nicole Beharie ('Miss Juneteenth'), Viola Davis ('Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom'),

Sidney Flanigan ('Never Rarely Sometimes Always'), Julia Garner ('The Assistant') and Frances McDormand ('Nomadland').

For the first time in history, the event also recognised performance in television and history, with 'I May Destroy You' scooping both Best New Scripted Series and Best Ensemble Cast In A New Scripted Series.

'Unorthodox' stars Amit Rahav and Shira Haas won Best Male and Best Female Performance In A New Scripted Series respectively.

'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' had led the nominations with seven nods, but failed to win in any category.

2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards selected list of winners:

Best Feature:

‘Nomadland’

Best First Feature:

‘Sound Of Metal’

Best Director:

Chloé Zhao, ‘Nomadland’

Best Screenplay:

‘Promising Young Woman’

Best First Screenplay:

Andy Siara, ‘Palm Springs’

John Cassavetes Award:

‘Residue’

Best Male Lead:

Riz Ahmed, ‘Sound of Metal’

Best Female Lead:

Carey Mulligan, ‘Promising Young Woman’

Best Supporting Male:

Paul Raci, ‘Sound of Metal’

Best Supporting Female:

Yuh-Jung Youn, ‘Minari’

Best Cinematography:

Joshua James Richards, ‘Nomadland’

Best Editing:

Chloé Zhao, ‘Nomadland’

Robert Altman Award:

‘One Night In Miami’

Producers Award:

Gerry Kim

Someone To Watch Award:

Ekwa Msangi, ‘Farewell Amor’

Best New Scripted Series:

‘I May Destroy You’

Best Female Performance In A New Scripted Series:

Shira Haas, ‘Unorthodox’

Best Male Performance In A New Scripted Series:

Amit Rahav, ‘Unorthodox’

Best Ensemble Cast In A New Scripted Series:

‘I May Destroy You’