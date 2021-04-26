'Nomadland' won the coveted Best Picture at Sunday's (25.04.21) Academy Awards, as well as Best Director for Chloe Zhao and Best Actress in a Leading Role for Frances McDormand.
'Nomadland' won the night's biggest honour at Sunday's (25.04.21) Academy Awards when it was named Best Picture.
The movie scooped the coveted accolade ahead of 'shortlisted films The Father', 'Judas and the Black Messiah', 'Mank', 'Minari', 'Promising Young Woman', 'Sound of Metal', and 'The Trial of the Chicago 7', capping a highly successful evening for the Great Recession drama.
Filmmaker Chloe Zhao made history as the first woman of colour and only the second female to take the prize for directing, while its star Frances McDormand won her third Best Actress Oscar thanks to her work on the film.
Taking the director prize, Chloe reflected on a lesson she learned in childhood that has stayed with her throughout her life.
She said: "When I was growing up in China, my dad and I would play this game and memorise classic poems and texts. We'd recite them together and try and finish each other's sentences.
"[One said] 'People at birth are inherently good' , and that had such impact on me when I was a kid and I still believe in that today. Even though the opposite may seem true, I have always found goodness for the people I met, so this is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold out for the goodness in themselves and each other.
"This is for you, you inspire me and keep me going, so thank you."
Sir Anthony Hopkins was a surprise winner of Best Actor in a Leading Role for 'The Father', with the accolade having been widely expected to go to the late Chadwick Boseman for his work on his final film, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.
Anthony wasn't in attendance, at either the main ceremony at Los Angeles' Union Station or the London hub for UK performers, so he was unable to give a speech to accept the night's final award.
Elsewhere, Best Actor and Actress in a Supporting Role went to 'Judas and the Black Messiah' star Daniel Kaluuya and Yuh-Jung Youn for 'Minari' respectively.
'The Father' was also named Best Adapted Screenplay, and Emerald Fennell's 'Promising Young Woman' was named Best Original Screenplay.
Several other films scooped two wins, with Daniel's success joined by H.E.R. taking home Best Original Song for 'Fight For You' from '‘Judas and the Black Messiah’.
‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ won for both costume design and make-up and hair styling, while the Best Film Editing Oscar was awarded to 'Sound of Metal', which also won for Best Sound and 'Mank' triumphed in both the Best Production Design and Best Cinematography categories.
'Soul' was another double winner, scooping Best Original Score and Best Animated Feature Film.
Academy Awards 2021 Full list of winners:
Best Picture:
‘Nomadland’
Best Actor in a Leading Role:
Anthony Hopkins, ‘The Father’
Best Actress in a Leading Role:
Frances McDormand, ‘Nomadland’
Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
Yuh-Jung Youn, ‘Minari’
Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
Daniel Kaluuya, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’
Best Director:
Chloé Zhao, ‘Nomadland’
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller, ‘The Father’
Best Original Screenplay
Emerald Fennell, ‘Promising Young Woman’
Best Costume Design:
‘Ma Rainey's Black Bottom’
Best Original Score:
‘Soul’
Best Animated Short Film:
‘If Anything Happens I Love You’
Best Live-Action Short Film:
‘Two Distant Strangers’
Best Documentary Feature:
‘My Octopus Teacher’
Best Documentary Short Subject:
‘Colette’
Best International Feature Film:
‘Another Round’ (Denmark)
Best Sound:
‘Sound of Metal’
Best Production Design:
‘Mank’
Best Film Editing:
‘Sound of Metal’
Best Cinematography:
‘Mank’
Best Visual Effects:
‘Tenet’
Best Animated Feature Film:
‘Soul’
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’
Best Original Song:
‘Fight For You’ from ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’
Way, way back when Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were in the prime of their life, at the ripe old age of 27, the pair of them, together with fellow...
The rockstars who took to the silver screen.
The songs you need to get you in the mood for drinking.
The return of The Offspring with Let The Bad Times Roll feels timely if not for the recent resurrection of pop punk, but for the absolute disaster of...
JK Rowling is trending again, and the trans community needs support.
With the release of their third album 'Typhoon' growing steadily nearer, Royal Blood have unveiled yet another single entitled 'Boilermaker'...
Why has pop-punk made a 2020s resurgence?
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
Somebody messed with the wrong mother when they murdered her daughter Angela Hayes (Kathryn Newton)....
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
What if the asteroid that destroyed the dinosaurs missed? Well in Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur,...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Luckily for the human race, dinosaurs were wiped from the face of the Earth millions...
Hydraulic fracturing might not be the most compelling subject for a movie, but it provides...
Steve Butler is a successful businessman as part of a natural gas company who wishes...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...
Cheyenne is a soft-spoken, retired rockstar still wearing make-up and hairspray whilst living in Dublin...
Anderson's films definitely aren't to everyone's taste, with his quirky approach to direction, character and...
After escaping to Africa from Madagascar, Alex the lion; Gloria the hippo; Melman the giraffe...
In 1960's New England, Sam and Suzy meet after the former sneaks backstage before a...