'Nomadland' won the night's biggest honour at Sunday's (25.04.21) Academy Awards when it was named Best Picture.

The movie scooped the coveted accolade ahead of 'shortlisted films The Father', 'Judas and the Black Messiah', 'Mank', 'Minari', 'Promising Young Woman', 'Sound of Metal', and 'The Trial of the Chicago 7', capping a highly successful evening for the Great Recession drama.

Filmmaker Chloe Zhao made history as the first woman of colour and only the second female to take the prize for directing, while its star Frances McDormand won her third Best Actress Oscar thanks to her work on the film.

Taking the director prize, Chloe reflected on a lesson she learned in childhood that has stayed with her throughout her life.

She said: "When I was growing up in China, my dad and I would play this game and memorise classic poems and texts. We'd recite them together and try and finish each other's sentences.

"[One said] 'People at birth are inherently good' , and that had such impact on me when I was a kid and I still believe in that today. Even though the opposite may seem true, I have always found goodness for the people I met, so this is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold out for the goodness in themselves and each other.

"This is for you, you inspire me and keep me going, so thank you."

Sir Anthony Hopkins was a surprise winner of Best Actor in a Leading Role for 'The Father', with the accolade having been widely expected to go to the late Chadwick Boseman for his work on his final film, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.

Anthony wasn't in attendance, at either the main ceremony at Los Angeles' Union Station or the London hub for UK performers, so he was unable to give a speech to accept the night's final award.

Elsewhere, Best Actor and Actress in a Supporting Role went to 'Judas and the Black Messiah' star Daniel Kaluuya and Yuh-Jung Youn for 'Minari' respectively.

'The Father' was also named Best Adapted Screenplay, and Emerald Fennell's 'Promising Young Woman' was named Best Original Screenplay.

Several other films scooped two wins, with Daniel's success joined by H.E.R. taking home Best Original Song for 'Fight For You' from '‘Judas and the Black Messiah’.

‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ won for both costume design and make-up and hair styling, while the Best Film Editing Oscar was awarded to 'Sound of Metal', which also won for Best Sound and 'Mank' triumphed in both the Best Production Design and Best Cinematography categories.

'Soul' was another double winner, scooping Best Original Score and Best Animated Feature Film.

Academy Awards 2021 Full list of winners:

Best Picture:

‘Nomadland’

Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Anthony Hopkins, ‘The Father’

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Frances McDormand, ‘Nomadland’

Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Yuh-Jung Youn, ‘Minari’

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Daniel Kaluuya, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

Best Director:

Chloé Zhao, ‘Nomadland’

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller, ‘The Father’

Best Original Screenplay

Emerald Fennell, ‘Promising Young Woman’

Best Costume Design:

‘Ma Rainey's Black Bottom’

Best Original Score:

‘Soul’

Best Animated Short Film:

‘If Anything Happens I Love You’

Best Live-Action Short Film:

‘Two Distant Strangers’

Best Documentary Feature:

‘My Octopus Teacher’

Best Documentary Short Subject:

‘Colette’

Best International Feature Film:

‘Another Round’ (Denmark)

Best Sound:

‘Sound of Metal’

Best Production Design:

‘Mank’

Best Film Editing:

‘Sound of Metal’

Best Cinematography:

‘Mank’

Best Visual Effects:

‘Tenet’

Best Animated Feature Film:

‘Soul’

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Best Original Song:

‘Fight For You’ from ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’