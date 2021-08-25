Ninja Thyberg has been tapped to write and direct a remake of the 1987 movie 'The Witches of Eastwick'.
Ninja Thyberg will write and direct 'The Witches of Eastwick' remake.
The deal for the project was signed by Warner Bros. last week and Ninja is set to begin writing the script for a reimagining of the 1987 dark fantasy-comedy.
It is yet to be confirmed if Ninja's screenplay will be based on George Miller's original movie or John Updike's 1984 novel of the same name on which the first film was based.
Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher are producing the remake, which will shoot in the United States at a date yet to be confirmed. The pair's previous credits include the 'Divergent' trilogy and 'The Great Gatsby'.
The 1987 film was also made by Warner Bros. and starred Jack Nicholson, Cher, Susan Sarandon and Michelle Pfeiffer. It followed three single women in a picturesque village who have their wishes come true when a mysterious and flamboyant man arrives in their lives – but at a cost.
Susan previously claimed that she was forced to switch roles in the original movie after Cher "muscled her way in" to land her part.
The 74-year-old actress portrayed divorced music teacher Jane Spofford in the film but had been meant to play Alexandra Medford until Cher persuaded the producers to give her the role instead.
Speaking with the film's screenwriter, Michael Cristofer, Susan recalled: "I initially was cast in Cher’s part, and didn’t find out till I got to LA — because I was living in Rome — that I was actually moved to a different part.
"I had to learn suddenly to play the cello, and I had never played an instrument in my life. They said they would sue me if I left, so I didn’t have much choice!"
Michael agreed: "Cher sort of muscled her way into that part."
Susan added: "That’s Jon… [He] and Cher had a past liaison or something, so that was another element."
The unlikely pairing of the The Screamin' Ab Dabs singer Alison Moyet with "pretty boy" pop pioneer Vince Clarke may have been something of an...
Fans are doing their own investigation into Bob Dylan sex abuse claims.
Left-field alternative pop didn't really get any better than 'Beautiful Freak' in 1996 and arguably it's rarely been bettered since.
London based Australian artist Nick Kingswell says that he "can't wait to share [his] new songs in a live setting with real humans" now that lockdown...
Happier Than Ever is one of the most highly anticipated album releases of the year, which puts an awful lot of pressure on a woman who’s faced more...
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...
Despite the fact that it's driven by a weakly developed plot, this penguin adventure is...
While the Emperor penguins of Antarctica find their mate by singing their 'heartsong', Mumble is...