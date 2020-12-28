Nile Rodgers hasn't ruled out a duet with Dua Lipa.

Despite the 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker turning down the music legend's contributions on her latest album, 'Future Nostalgia', the 'Le Freak' hitmaker says his door is always open for a collaboration with the pop megastar.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "That’s up to her. We got along great, we really liked each other.

“She can call me any time – I’m down.”

Although the pair spent time in the studio together in 2019, Dua decided she wanted to make the arrangements for her LP more futuristic instead of retro disco.

She explained at the time: "I think I just needed a bit more of a future element in terms of production. The production we did together was amazing, but took it into beautiful disco and Chic. It needed to be more current."

Meanwhile, Dua recently broke online live-stream records with her Studio 2054 virtual concert.

The 'New Rules' hitmaker's show last month pulled in over five million viewers - which wasn't the final figure - including over 1.9 million unique log-ins from China, 95,000 from India and over 263,200 tickets sold on regular ticketing platforms.

Dua tweeted: "I am BEYOND excited to let you know that Studio 2054 had over 5 MILLION viewers globally on Friday night !!! - thank you so much to everyone for tuning in!!

"I’m also so happy to announce that we’ve kept the show available to watch until Sunday !! !! !! (sic)"

The extravaganza featured guest appearances from Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue, FKA twigs and more.

Variety noted that the total is said to be a record for a paid live-stream.