Nile Rodgers & Chic have rescheduled their gig at Sandown Park Racecourse for 2021.

The 67-year-old star was originally poised to perform at the venue on July 29, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the gig has been moved to July 28 next year.

Fans who were planning to attend the original date have been reassured they do not need to transfer their tickets.

Instead, new tickets will be sent to the original email address used to book by the beginning of August.

However, anyone who is unable to attend the rescheduled date will be able to receive a full refund, provided they make an application by July 3.

Meanwhile, Nile previously admitted he's always enjoyed a strong connection to Britain and with British fans.

The music icon shared: ''When I was a kid, everything that wasn't 'show music' was called rock 'n' roll.

''It didn't matter if it was Chuck Berry, The Beatles or Curtis Mayfield - it was all called rock 'n' roll. It was only later, when disco became big and the traditional rock 'n' roll artists complained they weren't getting hits, that the 'Disco Sucks' thing happened and they started creating sub-genres.

''I found that people in the UK weren't so susceptible to that, same goes for radio here. My career is a reflection of that, like when I met Bowie or The Clash, they didn't think of me as the 'disco guy', they just liked the music I was playing.

''We were all buddies and it was just music to us.''