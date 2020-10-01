Nike has launched its first-ever maternity sportswear range with maternity mannequins.

The fitness retailer released its latest collection for expectant mothers last week, and now the brand has displayed the clothes in its London flagship store with pregnant mannequins.

Nike created the four-piece collection, Nike M, for women throughout all stages of their pregnancy.

The collection features the Pullover, swoosh bra, tank and Nike One tights.

On the Nike site, they described the swoosh bra: ''The Nike (M) Swoosh Bra is the first-ever Nike sports bra made especially for mothers. It's designed with discrete layers to make time-outs for feeding or pumping a bit easier, with a special moisture-managing fabric for nursing.

''An adjustable slider on the band helps give you room to personalise your fit. This is a medium-support bra, so it's great for sports like yoga, home or gym workouts and cycling. You're a mother. And an athlete, too.''

The brand has worked hard on the fit, feel and function of the collection for three years and trialled 70 different materials before deciding on the final nine pieces.

Each item is made from 78 to 88 per cent of recycled polyester, and allows women to wear the pieces over or under their bump with functions that allow for easy breastfeeding and pumping without lasting milk stains.

Carmen Zolman, Nike Senior Design Director for Apparel Innovation said: ''The more we listened to expecting mothers and postpartum mothers, the more we learned, reworked and innovated through inclusive design.

''It's the project of a lifetime to work in lockstep with all kinds of mothers to bring to life a capsule that truly supports women's relationship with sport during such a transformative time in their lives.''