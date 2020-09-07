Nicolas Ghesquiere has urged the organisers of Paris Fashion Week to support smaller brands.

The 49-year-old French designer - who is the creative director of Louis Vuitton - insists that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic it's time for the big fashion houses and the industry to help up-and-coming creatives and there would be no better way to start than by showcasing their creations at the event, which starts on September 28.

Speaking to Vogue.com, he said: ''I really hope that Paris Fashion Week is not going to be only the big brands - this is the moment to support the smaller brands that make this wonderful world of fashion relevant. It's not always easy in fashion.''

Ghesquiere says the pandemic has had a negative effect across the whole fashion world and now is the time for the major labels and brands to work with the smaller companies to ensure the industry bounces back and thrives.

He said: '' I think this moment is super important for unity; for supporting the labels that are having difficulties.

''The fact is that sometimes the perception of fashion was very exclusive, sometimes too exclusive. Sometimes fashion wasn't always aware of who it was talking to. But the situation in the world has created a kind of acceleration - an emergency of what we knew we had to change and evolve.''