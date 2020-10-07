Nicolas Ghesquière hopes the coronavirus pandemic will encourage fashion houses to change.

The creative director of Louis Vuitton doesn't believe things will go back to how they did before the health crisis but is excited about a "step forward for the consciousness of this world" in the future.

He said: "I don’t think we’re going to go back to the way it was, I hope not. To be honest, it wasn’t right. And I hope this will be a step forward for the consciousness of this world."

And the 49-year-old fashion designer was pleased to see the Black Lives Matter movement bringing to the forefront such a "rotten" situation so it can impact and inspire the future.

He added: "The Black Lives Matter movement is accelerating a situation that is rotten - and of course, that’s a good thing. You have to look around and question yourself: why don’t we have more diversity in general around us? Think twice, think three times.

"Who is surrounding you? Is it fair? You know what’s interesting - the most diversity you’ll find in fashion houses is usually in the ateliers. We have to look at that. There’s a lot to be done."

Nicolas was happy to be "confronted" by change in the industry.

He told Vogue magazine: "I’ve enjoyed the acceleration, in a way, of subjects we are confronted by. Like overproduction of collections, showing prototypes, or sometimes just making more products. I enjoy the fact that now we can go straight to the point. Today, there is no question - you have to do the right thing, and that one thing has to have the right balance of being impactful and practical. Instead of making 10 things, you make one. In a way, to be confronted with that is pleasant.

"Now to be able to do less but better is quite enjoyable. That was [something] very positive about slowing down in the lockdown. There was a serenity that everyone was in the same rhythm — and to be less confronted with the stress of that world."