Nicky Hilton Rothschild has been doing "lots" of masks in lockdown.

The 37-year-old socialite has revealed both face and hair masks are a key part of her self-care routine.

Speaking to Page Six Style, she said: “I like to do a little self-care at home. I’ve been doing lots of masks.

“Hair masks, too — Olaplex and Oribe. I try to do [them] weekly.”

Asked what part of her beauty regime has taken a back seat in quarantine, Nicky said: “I had my first manicure since March last week. It just has not been a priority at all."

Meanwhile, Nicky - who has four-year-old Lily-Grace and two-year-old Teddy with husband James Rothschild - revealed she has been supporting local businesses in New York amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “I miss going to restaurants with my friends, and there’s so many wonderful restaurants in my neighbourhood. To see them suffering is just terrible. So I’ve really been trying to support my local restaurants by doing outdoor dining or takeout.

"I love what some of these restaurants have done with the outdoor seating. I think it brings a totally new energy to New York.”

And in the run up to Christmas, Nicky says "giving back" is "more important than ever" during this difficult year.

She said: “I’ve always been taught the importance of giving back, but now it is more important than ever.

“And I think that people are really shopping with a purpose.”