Nicky Hilton Rothschild is not a fan of children dressing in mini-me outfits.

The 37-year-old fashion designer, model and socialite has just launched her collection for childrenswear brand Dotty Dungarees, and "bribed" her daughters, Teddy, three, and Lily-Grace, four, to model the line.

Speaking in an interview to promote the clothing, the mother-of-two admitted "children should dress like children" and not in "hip, miniature adult outfits".

She told People: "I love a pair of dungarees; it's such a classic staple. And I think today, a lot of parents are dressing their children in these hip, miniature adult outfits, which I'm not really a fan of.

"I think children should dress like children."

Nicky, who described her daughters as "very girly girls", also revealed the items she won't be dressing her kids in.

She said: "Leather jackets and leather pants. They're just little kids! I don't know."

However, it seems like Nicky won't have much choice on what her girls wear for much longer, as they have developed their own styles and love dressing up.

On their "special bond", she added: "Both of my girls definitely love dressing up, and it started very young, at like two years old.

"They love costumes and they love dressing up as princesses. ... Their bond is so sweet. A sisterhood bond is so special, and I love seeing that with my girls."

Meanwhile, Nicky recently slammed the current bike shorts and crop top trend.

The Hilton hotels heiress branded the two-piece athleisure look - which the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid have been seen in - "not cute".

She confessed: "I’m not into the whole bike shorts and crop tops thing - that’s not cute to me!"

Nicky has, however, loved seeing 90s and noughties pieces come back into fashion, such as bucket hats and Juicy Couture - the latter of which her sister Paris Hilton popularised in the early 2000s.

She said: "I find it really nostalgic and fun. I love Juicy Couture - it’s iconic! I love bucket hats being back and slip dresses. It brings me back to a different time."