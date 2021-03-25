Nicky Hilton Rothschild is launching a cruelty-free and eco-friendly footwear collection.

The Hilton hotels heiress has joined forces with her longtime friend Amanda Hearst Rønning - the great-grandaughter of business mogul William Randolph Hearst Sr. - on the French Sole's line, which includes ballet flats made from vegan microfibre.

Nicky told WWD: “I know that the word sustainable has become such a buzzword, and I made it very clear to French Sole that the shoes were to be 100 percent sustainable, not partially.

“During the summer, I live in cotton dresses, silk dresses, cut-off jean shorts, a button down, so I really wanted something easy, fun and comfortable to pair with that."

The footwear is named after influential women in Nicky's life.

She explained: “When I’m designing collections, I always name pieces after women that I admire."

The collection is available exclusively via Amanda's online platform Maison-de-mode.com from April 1, as well as Nickyhilton.com and Frenchsoleshoes.com on April 19.

What's more, 10 per cent of proceeds will also go back into the Amanda's environmental and animal welfare charity, Well Beings.

Amanda admitted it was a "big deal" that Nicky introduced her to shoes that are cruelty-free.

She said: “My biggest struggle is finding really chic, well-fitting cruelty-free shoes ... So it was really exciting that Nicky not only used recycled and organic materials, but she went the cruelty-free route as well, so that was a big deal for me personally."

On their goal as a business, she said: “It’s to make sustainable fashion accessible, for people to sort of have a one-stop-shop. And then also to destigmatise it for anyone that has preconceived notions and showcase the luxury, the qualities, the beauty of so many of the brands in that space.”