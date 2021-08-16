London based Australian artist Nick Kingswell says that he "can't wait to share [his] new songs in a live setting with real humans" now that lockdown restrictions have been eased. Having just released his latest single, Deep Blue/Money In The Bank, and played a three track acoustic set for BBC Introducing/Radio Cornwall, Kingswell is itching to reconnect. Deep Blue is the fourth single release this year from Nick and will be followed by a live three track EP later this summer. Having shared his debut album Brontide (a low muffled sound like distant thunder) in the latter half of last year Nick has continued to release new material in 2021. In March Nick released his first track of the year, Voice Note, followed by Never Be The Same Again in May and Every Cloud in June. The gentle and emotive vocal coupled with the relaxed but engaging rhythms are reminiscent Benjamin Francis Leftwich and Patrick Watson. We caught up with Nick to find out a little more about his future plans.

For those who may be new to your music, how best would you describe your sound?

Story telling songs based around the guitar but recorded in a bedroom studio with a bunch of 80's synths.

What challenges have you faced in the music industry so far?

Surviving the modern music industry alone is a daily challenge. But I won't complain about it. It's a challenge I gladly take on. Songs first, business later.

How difficult would you say this career path is in terms of making a name for yourself?

Nearly impossible. Why on earth would anyone bother!? But seriously, I've come this far and I'm not turning back. My fulfillment comes from the process of writing songs. Anything else is a bonus.

How important is it for you to have creative control over the work you produce?

Paramount. I don't personally know anyone trying to become a household name in 2021, and as such, willing to sell their souls (and their masters) to achieve it. Not that my music is in any danger of becoming hugely "popular" anytime soon, but even if it were, I like to think I'm happy making it on my own terms, at my own pace, for my own reasons.

Where do you draw influence and inspiration from for your work?

I read a lot. I try to listen to people when we're talking. I peruse new releases that friends or algorithms recommend. But mainly, I sit down with my guitar and laptop most days and wait to see what happens. I actively pursue new songs. A finished song will inform it's production most times. I'll hear it's sounds while singing it.

If you could collaborate with anybody going forward, who would you choose and why?

I think just being in the presence of Adrianne Lenker while she wrote anything would be amazing.

Tell us a random, funny fact about you that not many people know.

Not sure how funny a fact it is, but I'm a super nervous passenger. This stems from a (albeit, not too bad, thankfully) car crash I was in with a friend in my early twenties where he was driving. Not being in control terrifies me. It's just easier if I drive these days! Otherwise I'm white knuckling the door handle and pressing on imaginary brakes constantly.

Do you have definitive aims or goals for your career?

Yes, to write a better song than my last one.

Where do you hope to be this time next year?

I'd like to be able to play shows again. I miss performing on stages small and big and can't wait to share my new songs in a live setting with real humans.

What should we expect from you in the coming weeks and months?

More releases (next month) a music video (soon) and maybe even a Christmas song (tbc).