Nick Cordero's wife's family are getting her through the ''hardest'' time in her life, after her husband died following a battle with coronavirus.

The Broadway star sadly passed away this week after three months of battling COVID-19 and the complications it wrecked on his body, including having his leg amputated due to blood clots and a double-lung transplant.

Taking to Instagram to share the heartfelt video made by her sister, Amanda Kloots wrote alongside it: ''How do you get through the hardest time in your life? Family. I woke up to this video my sister made for me. She titled it, The Silver Linings. I have always been lucky to have a family that loves to be together and to support each other. I'm even luckier to have Nick's family and extended family that are the same. This video captures these last 95 days. The love, the exhaustion, the bonds, the smiles, the song, the exercise, the hard work, the care, support and most of all love. They did all of this for Nick, Elvis and I - selfless time from their lives to be with us. In times of trauma, look for the silver linings. Spend time with family. Smile through the tears. Have faith when things seem impossible. Love one another. (sic)''

Amanda announced the 41-year-old Broadway actor's sad passing with an emotional and heartfelt statement online.

She shared: ''God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.

''I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.''