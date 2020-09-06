Nick Cordero's widow says she's ''cried'' every day since her husband's passing.

The 41-year-old Broadway actor - who spent more than 90 days in hospital after contracting Covid-19 - passed away on July 5 after suffering with complications from the virus, and his wife Amanda Kloots has now said she's still struggling to come to terms with Nick's death, two months after he lost his battle.

She wrote on Instagram on Saturday (05.09.20): ''You've been gone two months today. There isn't a day I haven't missed you, cried for you and wished I could go back in time.''

Amanda, 38, also announced there will be a ''public memorial'' for Nick on Sunday (06.09.20), which will be held virtually.

She added: ''Please join me tomorrow in the public memorial for Nick on www.broadwayondemand.com - it will go live 4pm PST/7pm EST. There has been so much love going into making this memorial as special as Nick was. Thank you to any and all who gave their time and talent so graciously. (sic)''

Last month, Amanda opened up on social media about ''beyond surreal and horrible'' experience of collecting Nick's ashes.

She wrote at the time: ''It was beyond surreal and horrible. But they're in my possession and a good friend of mine said some beautiful advice: 'look at it as you have him with you now'. Which is really a nice way of looking at it, which is true.''

Amanda - who has 14-month-old son Elvis with Nick - also admitted that she is finding it hard to deal with her husband's death.

She said: ''I've literally felt like I can't even function. Where I'm just kind of in a fog and I don't even know what I'm doing or what I'm saying. God for my brother and sister-in-law because they've rescued me and Elvis a lot.''