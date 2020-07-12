Nick Cordero was remembered with a memorial service on Saturday (11.07.20).

The Broadway actor tragically passed away last week at the age of 41 following a battle with coronavirus and his wife Amanda Kloots took to social media to share how the family had made it a ''celebration'', just as her late husband would have wanted.

She wrote on Instagram: ''We had a small memorial yesterday with close family and friends. I said, 'Nick would have wanted this to be a celebration. Let's try to laugh, share great stories and sing for him and to his memory.' He would have loved it. It was beautiful and perfect. His spirit was definitely there ... This is a long journey ahead and a down road I never thought I'd be on. No one can tell me how to do it, I have to do it. I may do things right, I may do them wrong. There isn't a perfect way. One day, one step at a time. I have faith that God is leading the way and that Nick is our angel.''

And Amanda admits she is ''scared'' of her ''new normal'' and coping with her and her son Elvis' pain of losing her husband and his father.

She shared in the lengthy Instagram post: ''Truly, I am scared. Scared of my new normal, of the pain, the loss and being strong enough to get through it. But, I know Nick is up above routing for me, believing in me and hoping for me. He wants me to LIVE this new life and he wants me to be the best version of myself for our son. I promised him in the hospital that I would try to do that. So, when I heard these lyrics yesterday I thought, 'Ok. When I'm doubting if I can get through this, I'm playing this song. It will be my motto.'''