Nick Cordero has died following a battle with Covid-19.

The 41-year-old Broadway actor - who spent more than 90 days in hospital - passed away on Sunday (05.07.20) after suffering with complications from the coronavirus.

His wife Amanda Kloots wrote on Instagram: ''God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.

''I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.

''To Nick's extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You're a diamond in the rough.

''I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love, support and help we've received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, 'they'll give you hell but don't you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,' I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man.''

Famous friends of the tragic star - who lost 60lbs, developed pneumonia and suffered such damage to his lungs that he needed a double-lung transplant due to Covid-19 - took to social media to pay tribute.

Zach Braff - who had been hosting Nick, Amanda and their son Elvis in his guest house while they looked for a new home in Los Angeles - wrote on Instagram: ''Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his wife and mother by his side. I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesn't care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart. The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power.''

Amanda replied: ''We love you ZB, thank you friend.''

Zach also tweeted: ''Nick Cordero fought as hard as he could for 90 days. Wear a mask. F*** Covid.''

Ariana Grande wrote: ''I am so sad. Rest in peace Nick.''

Viola Davis tweeted: ''RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard....so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels.''

Josh Gad added: My heart is broken. I feel ill. Along with the entire Broadway community and the entire world, I mourn the loss of the incredible Nick Cordero and send my sincerest love and prayers to @amandakloots Elvis & and entire family. RIP Nick.''

And Daniel Dae-Kim, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 in March, wrote: Sending thoughts of love and support to @amandakloots and the family of #NickCordero. With the #Broadway community already struggling with the economic effects of #coronavirus, this is even more heartbreaking. Rest In Peace.''

Nick was best known for his work in 'Bullets Over Broadway', 'Waitress' and 'A Bronx Tale the Musical'.