'Candyman' director Nia DaCosta is to direct the sequel to 2019 Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster 'Captain Marvel'.
Nia DaCosta is to direct 'Captain Marvel 2'.
The 30-year-old filmmaker has landed the job to helm the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel after discussions.
Marvel Studios is known for switching directors on popular franchises such as 'Iron Man' and 'Captain America' to give a fresh perspective to their comic book characters.
DaCosta - who has helmed the highly anticipated new 'Candyman' horror movie - will take over behind the camera from Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck on the movie, which has been written by Megan McDonnell. Brie Larson will reprise her role as the titular superhero.
Marvel were keen to give the movie a fresh voice and had met with several directors, although DaCosta is believed to have had the edge for some time.
She is the latest female filmmaker to be given the chance to direct a comic book blockbuster, following in the footsteps of Chloe Zhao and Cathy Yan, who helmed MCU movie 'The Eternals' and DC Extended Universe film 'Birds of Prey' respectively.
DaCosta was previously praised by acclaimed horror filmmaker Jordan Peele, who described her as the best person to direct the 'Candyman' film - which is described as a ''spiritual sequel'' to the 1992 slasher flick.
Peele - who is only involved as a writer and producer on the project - said: ''Quite honestly, Nia is better to shoot this than I am. I'm way too obsessed with the original tales in my head. I probably wouldn't be any good.
''But Nia has a steady manner about her which you don't see a lot in the horror space. She's refined, elegant, every shot is beautiful. It's a beautiful, beautiful movie. I'm so glad I didn't mess it up.''
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
There are quite a few terrific moments in this true story, based on the memoir...
Jeanette Walls is raised with the idea that city life is not something to be...
Basically a 90-minute shoot-out, there isn't a lot to this movie. British filmmaker Ben Wheatley...
It's 1978 Boston and an unlikely gang made up of Justine (Brie Larson), Stevo (Sam...
After the success of 2014's Godzilla reboot, the Warner Bros monsters get their own franchise,...
It's the 1970s and Captain James Conrad and Lieutenant Colonel Packard are leading a group...
James Conrad is a British captain who leads an international envoy to the middle of...
One of the most extraordinary films of the year, this drama cleverly weaves in events...
A young woman and her 5-year-old son Jack live together in a confined, sound-proofed room...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
With a strangely simplistic screenplay by William Monahan (The Departed), director Rupert Wyatt and his...
Jim Bennett is an English professor at a college and he's also always been one...