New York Fashion Week 2021 will see all attendees wearing face masks indoors, while a requirement of entry will be to have had a coronavirus vaccine.
New York Fashion Week will only allow vaccinated guests at their shows.
The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has announced that in line with the city's COVID-19 mandate, those who have not been fully inoculated against the virus will be refused admission to all of their events between September 8 and 12.
In a statement issued to Instagram the CFDA said: "In accordance with the City of New York’s Covid-19 vaccination mandate announced this morning, it is the CFDA’s directive that all New York Fashion Week events require proof of vaccination for any guests, staff members or individuals on-site.
"Following IMG’s announcement of a vaccination requirement at NYFW: The Shows, we encourage the broader industry to follow suit as it is imperative to place the safety of guests and those working events in the highest priority.
"We will be closely following updates and recommendations from the CDC, New York State, and City, and will be releasing further detailed guidelines in mid-August. (sic)"
The decision follows the Met Gala announcing a similar policy.
The annual fashion extravaganza will take place on September 13, and attendees for fashion's biggest night have been warned they must be vaccinated and wear a face mask while indoors.
A spokesperson said: “Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking. We will update these guidelines as needed."
Happier Than Ever is one of the most highly anticipated album releases of the year, which puts an awful lot of pressure on a woman who’s faced more...
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.