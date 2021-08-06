New York Fashion Week will only allow vaccinated guests at their shows.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has announced that in line with the city's COVID-19 mandate, those who have not been fully inoculated against the virus will be refused admission to all of their events between September 8 and 12.

In a statement issued to Instagram the CFDA said: "In accordance with the City of New York’s Covid-19 vaccination mandate announced this morning, it is the CFDA’s directive that all New York Fashion Week events require proof of vaccination for any guests, staff members or individuals on-site.

"Following IMG’s announcement of a vaccination requirement at NYFW: The Shows, we encourage the broader industry to follow suit as it is imperative to place the safety of guests and those working events in the highest priority.

"We will be closely following updates and recommendations from the CDC, New York State, and City, and will be releasing further detailed guidelines in mid-August. (sic)"

The decision follows the Met Gala announcing a similar policy.

The annual fashion extravaganza will take place on September 13, and attendees for fashion's biggest night have been warned they must be vaccinated and wear a face mask while indoors.

A spokesperson said: “Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking. We will update these guidelines as needed."