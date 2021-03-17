Fede Alvarez has confirmed that the new 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' movie is a direct sequel.

The 43-year-old filmmaker is acting as a producer on the movie that will bring the horror franchise back to the big screen and revealed that the latest flick is a direct follow-up to Tobe Hooper's classic 1974 slasher film. He also confirmed that it will feature an older version of the cannibal killer Leatherface.

Fede told Bloody Disgusting's The Boo Crew Podcast: "It is a direct sequel, and it is the same character. It is an old man Leatherface."

Alvarez also explained that the new project is taking a traditional approach, especially with the gore gags, and is "very similar" to the first movie.

He said: "Everything is classic, old school gags. A lot of the approach that we had with 'Evil Dead' – never VFX, to do everything on camera. It's a very old school approach to filmmaking. Vintage lenses ... it's very similar to the original film."

The new project will be the ninth movie in the franchise and the first since 'Leatherface' in 2017. David Blue Garcia is directing the film – which was shot last year – from a script written by Chris Thomas Devlin.

Fede is producing the movie with Rodolfo Sayagues of Bad Hombre, while Kim Henkel (who co-wrote the original film), Ian Henkel and Pat Cassidy are producing via their Exurbia Films banner.