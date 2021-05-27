A new DMX song called 'Hood Blues' has been released ahead of the late rapper's posthumous album 'Exodus'.
'Hood Blues' is the second track released since the hip-hop legend passed away last month, aged 50, following a stint in an intensive care unit after suffering a heart attack at his home.
It follows ‘Been To War’ from the Forest Whitaker-starring series, 'Godfather Of Harlem', featuring Swizz Beatz and French Montana.
The latest track is produced by Swizz and features Benny the Butcher and his cousins Conway the Machine and Westside Gunn.
The cut is taken from the rapper's posthumous album, 'Exodus', which is released on Friday (28.05.21).
In a touching tribute to his late friend upon hearing the news of his death, Swizz had said “My brother would take care of everybody before he would take care of himself.
“I’ve never seen a human like him – the closest thing to a prophet … there’s only one DMX.”
In a statement, the family of the 'Party Up' hitmaker - whose real name was Earl Simmons - said: "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.
“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time."
Meanwhile, streams of the late music legend's tunes rocketted by 928 per cent after his passing on April 9.
A total of 75.7 million audio and video streams were counted on April 9 and 10, compared to 7.36 million on April 7 and 8.
