A new 'G.I. Joe' movie is in the works.

Paramount and Hasbro are already in negotiations with Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse to pen a follow-up to the upcoming 'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' film, which is due for release in October.

The new movie will not be a direct sequel but ''rather an expansion to take audience goers deeper into the world of Joe,'' according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, the upcoming 'Snake Eyes' stars Henry Golding as the titular ninja and he recently revealed the origin story of the silent character's complex backstory has lots of old-fashioned stunt work which he is sure will wow audiences.

He said: ''We have an authenticity to this. Which no one will ever have seen in a 'G.I. Joe' franchise ever.

''The amount of physical stunts that we do outweigh that of any of the CGI. Generally speaking, it's all physical stunts.''

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star - who was born in Malaysia before moving to England as a child - admitted that his body has taken a battering on set because he was prepared to shoot so many of his own stunts.

He said: ''I had a few injuries. I'm not gonna lie - I blew out my hip, I tore my quad, my meniscus like tore.''

Henry insisted his injuries have been beneficial for his performance, as being ''put through the wringer'' brought an honest ''tenacity'' to his ''susceptible'' and ''volatile'' alter ego.

Henry star alongside Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow and Samara Weaving as Snake Eyes' love interest Scarlett in the upcoming blockbuster, whilst Iko Uwais and Ursula Corbero will also feature.

'Snake Eyes' is a spin-off to the previous two 'G.I Joe' films, 2009's 'The Rise of the Cobra' and 2013's 'Retaliation' - both of which are inspired by the hugely popular military inspired toy range of the same name.

The story will focus on Snake Eyes - who was played by Ray Park in the first two films - and his quest for vengeance after his father's death and his training alongside enemy Storm Shadow (Andre) under the tutelage of Hard Master (Iko).