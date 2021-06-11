Crowded House's Neil Finn relished the experience of touring New Zealand earlier this year.
The 63-year-old singer and the band were able to reconvene for a 12-date tour earlier this year, as New Zealand was relatively untouched by the global health crisis, and Neil feels fortunate to have been able to perform in front of a live crowd.
He told the BBC: "That was a rare privilege and a huge pleasure. We didn't let a moment go to waste.
"You know, if something went wrong technically on a normal tour it might spoil the night - but this time, we just got on with it. The crowds were wide-eyed and full of wonder, and we felt the same way."
Neil stars in the band alongside his two sons, Liam and Elroy, as well as Nick Seymour and Mitchell Froom.
And Neil insists that in spite of the age gap, the band "gather as equals".
He added: "I mean, if it's my song I'll always get the last say, but the hierarchy isn't as apparent as you might imagine, given the family dynamic. So I think we're blessed in that regard."
Meanwhile, Liam recently admitted that his dad was "nervous" about asking him to join Crowded House.
The 37-year-old musician previously collaborated and toured with his dad, but he can understand why Neil might have been anxious about asking him to join the group, which was originally formed in 1985.
Liam said: "In a way, I think dad was quite nervous, probably because even with all the history, he’s probably sensitive towards not wanting to feel like we’re always involved.
"Obviously, I’ve spent my whole career being asked about my father, but I’ve also spent my whole career continuing to collaborate with him, so it’s not really something I’ve shied away from.
"I guess I can understand why he was sort of nervous, but when he brought it up it seemed just really exciting to me because I care so much about that band and I want to protect the legacy of that band."
