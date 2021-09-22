Cheryl has penned enough songs for a new album, according to Naughty Boy.

The 36-year-old record producer - whose real name is Shahid Khan - has revealed there are plenty of "incredible" songs from his sessions with the former Girls Aloud star and her ex-bandmate Nicola Roberts, 35, to release a new record.

Naughty Boy told the Daily newspaper's Wired column: "Me, Cheryl and Nicola put a few songs together.

"They're really incredible songs, but it depends when Cheryl is ready to release it.

"There's definitely an album there. You can't force these things. Cheryl is a real artist. She's not one of those artists you can force."

The 'La La La' hitmaker previously admitted he and the 'Fight For This Love' singer made a real connection in the studio and the songs that came out of those sessions are very personal to her.

He told BANG Showbiz in 2018: "When you're in the room with a singer or songwriter you're in the room with a stranger until you open up to each other.

"So I'm glad I got to do that with Cheryl I got to understand her differently and you know really wrote songs that mean something and in this business that is a rare thing."

The 38-year-old singer's last studio album was 2014's 'Only Human'.

Meanwhile, Cheryl is set to headline Birmingham Pride, just three weeks after Sarah Harding's death.

The pop star is set to return to performing on September 25, after her late former bandmate lost her battle with cancer on September 5, at the age of 39.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Cheryl will still headline this weekend as planned, despite her heartbreak.

"She is devastated by Sarah’s passing but also knows the last thing Sarah would have wanted was for her to let down their fans."

Sarah was diagnosed with cancer in August 2020, and in March, she revealed she "did not expect to see another Christmas".

Cheryl - who joined Girls Aloud in 2002 - took to Instagram after Sarah's death was announced and admitted she was still in a state of "disbelief".