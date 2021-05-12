Nathan Evans concedes that becoming famous comes with positives and negatives.
Nathan Evans thinks fame is "weird".
The 26-year-old singer is currently working on an album, but he admits that fame is a double-edged sword.
Nathan - who recently performed his new single, 'Told You So', on a GoBoat in Canary Wharf, London - told Daily Star Online: "It is all still a bit weird but it's not as bad. I've calmed down.
"I've settled into it better. There was a few blue ticks in my DMs who were congratulating me and saying they are watching my journey.
"It's always good to see those who have already made it send me positive messages."
Nathan performed on a GoBoat prior to the BRIT Awards, with the Canary Wharf skyline providing an epic backdrop for the eye-catching show.
And the postman-turned-postman relished his experience of helping to launch the self-drive boat company's new site in London.
Nathan - who is best known for singing 'Wellerman (Sea Shanty)' - said: "I've been waiting to do my first live performance for so long since getting the number one and announcing my tour. If I was going to do it anywhere it was going to be on the water so I'm really glad GoBoat gave me the opportunity to do just that.
"I've had some real fun performing on the GoBoat and taking a look around Canary Wharf for the first time."
GoBoat is set to open its new Canary Wharf site to the public on May 17 and Grant Sweeney, the co-owner GoBoat, loved Nathan's performance in London.
He said: "There couldn't be a more fitting place for him to perform his sea shanty for the first time live than on the water and we're proud GoBoat has been his first stage."
