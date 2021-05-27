Lil Nas X's album is a 'coming-of-age' tale
Lil Nas X's debut album is a "coming-of-age story".
The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker has teased that 'Montero' sees him explore his "sexuality" and get honest about the many "heartbreaks" in his life.
Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', he said: “It’s honest, it’s 100 per cent me.
“Last time [his 2019 EP ‘7’], I played so many characters.
"I’m exploring my sexuality, myself. It’s a coming-of-age story. My heartbreaks – there’s been a lot of those.
“It’s everything, man. It’s something everyone can vibe along to.”
The 22-year-old Grammy-winner recently revealed the hotly-awaited LP will offer a "greater sense of who I am and what I stand for".
The rapper - who came out as gay in 2019 - releases 'Montero' this summer and shared how his songwriting has vastly improved since he started writing about his real life.
He said: “With this album, my writing from the past has improved by 100 per cent.
“I’m writing about my actual life and things that I’m actually going through. This album will give people a greater sense of who I am and what I stand for.”
Meanwhile, Nas X recently penned a letter to his 14-year-old self about coming out publicly.
To mark the release of the music video for his hit single, 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)', he reflected on how "scary" it was coming out, but how important it was to "open doors for many other queer people to simply exist."
Nas X - whose real name Montero Lamar Hill - wrote: “Dear 14-year-old Montero, I wrote a song with our name in it. It’s about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be “that” type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist. You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the f*** out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future. -LNX. (sic)"
In the striking promo, which is full of references to Greek Mythology, the music star shares a kiss with an alien and dances with the devil as he shares his "personal story of temptation, judgment, and standing in the full power of his sexuality".
